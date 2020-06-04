AMD FX 8320E + Red LED Avexir 8GB (4GBx2) DDR3-1600 (Stock cooler included)

I recently upgraded my PC and I'm now selling a couple of components from my old build. The CPU and RAM are still in great shape and neither one has ever been overclocked. I provided a picture of the bottom of the CPU to show that there are no broken pins. The CPU comes with it's original box and stock cooler. The cooler was never been used because I use an AIO cooler. As for the RAM the red LEDs still work just fine and the heat spreaders on the RAM are low profile making them compatible with most CPU air coolers.Side-note: Sorry that it says "Intel" in the "Item Specifics" section. I didn't notice it was set on Intel until it was too late and now I can't edit it.