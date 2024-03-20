AMD FSR 3.1 Announced at GDC 2024

Introducing AMD FSR 3.1 with Improved Upscaling Quality

Announced today at our GDC 2024 “High Performance Rendering in Snowdrop Using AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3)” presentation, AMD FSR 3.1 will have some significant improvements, new capabilities, and updates:

Upscaling image quality improvements:
Improved temporary stability at rest and in movement – less flickering and/or shimmering and “Fizziness” around objects in motion
Ghosting reduction and better preservation of detail.

Decoupling FSR 3 upscaling from frame generation:
Allows FSR 3.1 frame generation technology to work with other upscaling solutions

New AMD FidelityFX API:
Makes it easier for developers to debug and allows forward compatibility with updated versions of FSR

Vulkan and Xbox Game Development Kit (GDK) support.
AMD FSR 3.1 will be available for developers on GPUOpen in Q2 and will be coming to games later this year

