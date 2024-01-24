AMD Fluid Motion Frames Now Officially Available

Since launch, the technology was in a technical preview state, available outside the main driver brand but that changes today as AMD has now released its first official driver with Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) support...the latest driver is titled Adrenalin Edition 24.1
unlike FSR 3 which requires work with game devs, the AFMF technology can easily integrate frame generation technology by injecting it through the driver side...the AFMF technology only supports the Radeon RX 7000 (RDNA 3), Radeon 700M (RDNA 3) and Radeon RX 6000 (RDNA 2) GPUs
AMD is recommending enabling AFMF on systems which already can support at least 60fps...although it will work regardless of this recommendation, it may not provide the desired experience...moreover, since frame generation adds latency, gamers should enable Anti-Lag technology if possible...currently AFMF works only in full-screen mode with V-Sync disabled...
https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-int...-2024-frame-generation-for-any-dx11-dx12-game
