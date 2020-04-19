AMD fix for Ryzen chipset issues reportedly causes new more worrying problems

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Man, c'mon! I haven't personally felt any problems with these drivers though
"Reports suggest that the GPIO driver (General-Purpose I/O controller) isn’t always updated to the latest version, and that some Ryzen owners are experiencing incorrect operating voltages, and increased processor power consumption – which is definitely a worry. Some issues are also being caused with Ryzen Master, apparently.
AMD is investigating the issue after ComputerBase flagged it up to the company, and it has asked for affected users to send log files which will be anonymously analyzed to help with the efforts of trying to pin down a fix (another one – hopefully with no unfortunate side-effects this time).
Meanwhile, particularly if your Ryzen PC is running fine right now, you may want to hold off updating the chipset driver until we see the results of AMD’s investigation, and whether any remaining gremlins can be ironed out"
https://www.techradar.com/news/amd-...-reportedly-causes-new-more-worrying-problems
