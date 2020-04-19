AMD fix for Ryzen chipset issues reportedly causes new more worrying problems

Man, c'mon! I haven't personally felt any problems with these drivers though

"Reports suggest that the GPIO driver (General-Purpose I/O controller) isn’t always updated to the latest version, and that some Ryzen owners are experiencing incorrect operating voltages, and increased processor power consumption – which is definitely a worry. Some issues are also being caused with Ryzen Master, apparently.



AMD is investigating the issue after ComputerBase flagged it up to the company, and it has asked for affected users to send log files which will be anonymously analyzed to help with the efforts of trying to pin down a fix (another one – hopefully with no unfortunate side-effects this time).


Meanwhile, particularly if your Ryzen PC is running fine right now, you may want to hold off updating the chipset driver until we see the results of AMD’s investigation, and whether any remaining gremlins can be ironed out"

https://www.techradar.com/news/amd-...-reportedly-causes-new-more-worrying-problems
 
wizzi01 said:
Are you trying to compare a bug to security flaws? I mean at least have a coherent thought instead of drooling on the keyboard.
But at least you can mitigate the security issues with software patches, firewall security, and physical access control. You can’t exactly work around non working chipsets, they are not comparable you are quite right on that.
 
Lakados said:
But at least you can mitigate the security issues with software patches, firewall security, and physical access control. You can’t exactly work around non working chipsets, they are not comparable you are quite right on that.
Chipset still works it's just using more power.

Security holes are still worse.

Apples and grenades.
 
Lakados said:
But at least you can mitigate the security issues with software patches, firewall security, and physical access control. You can’t exactly work around non working chipsets, they are not comparable you are quite right on that.
Well how come there are still flaws from earlier chips?
 
Master_shake_ said:
Chipset still works it's just using more power.

Security holes are still worse.

Apples and grenades.
It causes large problems with systems running Raid I’ll tell you that right now. Constant data mis matches and read failures, and the increased voltage draw increases heat generated by a lot which causes increased throttling crippling usage.
 
