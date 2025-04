I don't see how this is a good thing in any way, shape, or form. They didn't do ANYTHING that actually improves Freesync or the way it works. It seems like the ONLY impact that this change will have is that a lot of displays that would have otherwise come with Freesync support will now no longer have Freesync support. That's NOT a good thing; why would it be?Creating a 144Hz minimum is going to cut off a lot of displays, yet IMO Freesync is most useful when FPS dips lower. The idea that Freesync isn't useful just because your monitor can only do 120Hz, or 85Hz, or whatever, is silly. The benefits definitely still exist.It seems like this will impact TVs especially hard, and cut down on the number of TVs that can be effectively used as good gaming monitors. That's a shame. I just hope that these "low-end" monitors are still able to come with some form of Adaptive Sync, and that this is just an irrelevant branding issue by AMD. I don't care about "Freesync" anyway, I just need it to be "G-Sync Compatible"Were there really people out there that were making monitor choices based on "Freesync" branding?My current monitor has an actual G-Sync module and so far it's provided me with a better experience than any Freesync monitor I ever used. Maybe they should work on actually improving the tech instead of limiting which monitors it works on.