AMD finally gets some love with a unique WB from Bitspower

Smoked Brisket
Gawd
Feb 6, 2013
711
Bitspower has announced some interesting GPU blocks for AMD 6000 series. According to TPU the blocks are supposed to mimic the reference AMD design. At first glance the blocks look a bit "plastic" to my eye, however they are all aluminum and plexi according to BP. Design is subjective, and while these blocks are a sight better than your standard acrylic rectangle AMD gpus are usually relegated to, they are still pretty simple and seem uninspired given how long after launch it is. I am team competition but it is good to see AMD get some kind of love on the waterblock front. What do you all think? Here is the link:
https://www.techpowerup.com/280740/...water-block-for-amd-radeon-big-navi-reference
