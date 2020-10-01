erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"The Growing AMD EPYC and VMware Ecosystem
AMD EPYC processors have become a leading choice to drive innovation of virtualization and HCI solutions due to their accelerated performance, including 2.3x better VMmark 3.1.1 performance compared to the competition, class leading memory capabilities, and a full security feature set with AMD Infinity Guard including SEV-ES and Secure Memory Encryption.
AMD has also worked closely with its OEM partners to create vSAN ReadyNodes certified for AMD EPYC processors and other AMD EPYC processor and VMware HCI solutions that offer leading performance, scalability, and total cost of ownership.
This update highlights a continuing collaboration between the two companies to provide VMware and AMD EPYC customers with a high-performance and secure virtualization experience for the modern data center.
You can read more about the latest version of vSphere and its support of SEV-ES in this blog from VMware and hear more about AMD EPYC for VMware solutions at VMworld 2020."
https://www.techpowerup.com/272808/amd-epyc-processors-optimized-for-vmware-vsphere-7-0u1
- Dell Technologies: Dell EMC VxRail E Series hyperconverged systems - Featuring 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors, these systems continue the successful collaboration between AMD, Dell Technologies and VMware enabling HCI for a wide set of use cases.
- Dell EMC vSAN Ready Nodes - Using Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, customers can get the performance of AMD EPYC with the flexibility of Dell EMC vSAN Ready Nodes, hyperconverged building blocks for VMware vSAN environments.
- HPE: HPE ProLiant DL325 and DL385 Gen10 and Gen10 Plus servers - Using 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors, these servers are purpose built for VDI users, business-critical applications, and mixed workloads with scalable growth. The servers are vSAN ReadyNode certified as well.
- Lenovo Data Center Group: Lenovo offers Lenovo ThinkSystem single and dual socket servers that are VMware vSAN ReadyNode certified. This includes the two socket Lenovo ThinkSystem SR645 and SR665 servers featuring enhanced performance and I/O connectivity for higher performance workloads and the single socket Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 and SR655 servers to help customers accelerate higher performance workloads to improve efficiency.
- Supermicro: Supermicro offers vSAN ReadyNode certified solutions with dual-socket AMD EPYC processors for customers that want to deploy the hyper-converged solution, as quickly as possible.
