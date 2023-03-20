AMD EPYC Genoa-X CPUs Outfitted With 3D V-Cache Carry 1.25 GB of Cache, 2.6x Higher Than Standard Genoa Chips

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,795
Thats an impressive amount of cache
“The top chip will be the EPYC 9684X with the max 96 core and 1152 MB of L3 cache. There will also be the EPYC 9384X with 32 cores, EPYC 9284X with 24 cores, and the EPYC 9184X with 16 cores. All chips will be positioned at cache-optimized workloads as was the case with the previous generation of 3D V-Cache EPYC CPUs. The AMD EPYC Genoa-X CPUs are expected to hit servers by the mid of 2023.”
Source: https://wccftech.com/amd-epyc-genoa...-cache-2-6x-higher-than-standard-genoa-chips/
