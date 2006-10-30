AMD eating ATI up, ditching high-end GPU's?!?

AMD has a lot of options now and it seems there is a good way to screw up a lot of them. If they integrate the best GPU silicon ati has on to the CPU that makes changes to the core more time consuming. AMD's cpu is gonna be like the titanic, big, clumsy and takes forever to change direction. Intel popped out a ddr2 chipset like nothing when it took an entire socket change on AMD's side. Imagine AMD not only making changes to future memory technologies to compete with Intel but making drastic changes to the GPU portion of the core to compete with nVidia.



I keep coming back to the memory problem with GPU/CPU integration. DDR2-800 is fast but nothing compared with 2GHz memory on video cards. Not only that, but sharing it with the CPU?? We critisize intel for starving a quad core on the same memory bus of a single core, AMD will find similar problems.



AMD needs a uniform way to go about this. Putting the best GPU core on the CPU I dont think will work for reasons listed above. Integration is great but I think nvidia will have to die first. So how about making a new socket on the AMD motherboard to house only the GPU.. Not sure who first suggested that, but I think that would ultimately be the best thing. Imagine having a heatsink similar to one used on a cpu being used on a gpu. They can be taller and thus cool alot better. By putting them in a package similar to that of a cpu, it gives the gpu more legitimacy. No longer takes up expansion slots. It could be located geographicaly closer to the cpu thus lower trace latency. It could be connected to the cpu directly (trace wise) using hypertransport which is still better than pci-e. This would give them an easy advantage over nVidia. The remaining problem is memory again. I say (if it will fit) place a new memory slot on the motherboard just for this GPU socket. This can contain something faster like DDR4. This way people can upgrade the amount of memory for their video cards(chips rather). If the memory is sucessful AMD can use it as a guinipig (sp?) for what it could later use on its CPU.



To wrap this up (sorry guys a lot of ideas here) AMD should integrate the pci-express controller on to their CPUs. Infact I thought I heard this as a posiblity. That would give them a boost on nvidia cards instantly. We also know that pci-e is new and shouldnt be going anywhere for awhile. AMD can also make video cards for the intel platform, but would have to put the GPU socket on a standard video card (but no biggy). AMD could then license the GPU socket idea to intel/nVidia and make some cash on the side.



I dont think the integration idea should be totaly shot though. I think AMD should grab one of ATIs old GPU designs like the 9000, something with a low transistor count, and slap it on all CPUs. A radeon 9000 can get that instant boost from integration that can put it over the top of maybe some modern video cards. The power savings in the mobile market would be huge. It wouldnt beat up a 7800go but it would be cheap, and businesses and budget notebooks would eat it up.



For desktops, the old integrated radeon can be turned off via the bios and a GPU chip can be inserted in the GPU socket if you needed something with a little more vrooom. Or if nvidia does infact make something that outdoes it all, pop in a nvidia and have it roar as it is running off of an integrated pci-e controler on the CPU.



Anywho... they probably will screw it up.