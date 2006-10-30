AMD eating ATI up, ditching high-end GPU's?!?

http://www.xbitlabs.com/news/video/display/20061029130237.html
Oh no!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! NO!!!! NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I really hate that analyst! Can somebody kill him please?!?
Let's pray that AMD/ATI will continue making higher-end cards after the R600. If not, then we'll all be left to Nvidia's slow progress, a repeat of the GF2 --> GF3 ---> GF4 until some other company surprises Nvidia all over again.
Except this time, it might take much longer (we're looking at 5+ years of "slow" progress here). Nvidia monopoly??
Why did AMD have to buy ATI? I think AMD was being lazy in the chipset department. AMD could have bought some small integrated chipset company or just made a contract with both Nvidia and ATI to keep on designing some really nice integrated graphics for them.
Seeing the direction that AMD is headed after buying ATI with more than half of the money that it has, I do not expect AMD to go anywhere for at least 3 years. Intel and Nvidia are grinning with a big, stupid preposterous smile--so big that they cannot help it right now.
*Maybe* it is indeed a good move for AMD, to prepare for the inevitable future of combined CPU/GPU chips??? That wont be for another 3 years for sure, though... So, we'll all be experiencing slow stuff in the meanwhile.
