AMD Driver Software bundle: Hokey/Overlay popping up.

I upgraded to the latest AMD drivers and the software package is full on bloatware. I have everything turned off, yet when playing games, I still get an FPS overlay popping up with the idiotic sound accompanying it whenever I hit Alt, Ctrl, or Shift. I've ripped it out of Task scheduler, services, and task manager, yet it still come back. Dropping the game into alt tab for about 20 seconds disables it, then after about 5 minutes, it's back again. The only way to stop the behavior is to uninstall the software, which now takes the GD drivers with it. I'm fed up with AMD right now. Their integrated driver/bloatware/adware/malware has pissed me of to a point I'm ready to purchase an nVidea card and never look at AMD bullshit again. Is this just me?