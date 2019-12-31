AMD Driver Software bundle: Hokey/Overlay popping up.

Discussion in 'Video Cards' started by DWD1961, Dec 31, 2019 at 4:52 PM.

  1. Dec 31, 2019 at 4:52 PM #1
    DWD1961

    DWD1961 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    185
    Joined:
    Nov 30, 2019
    I upgraded to the latest AMD drivers and the software package is full on bloatware. I have everything turned off, yet when playing games, I still get an FPS overlay popping up with the idiotic sound accompanying it whenever I hit Alt, Ctrl, or Shift.

    I've ripped it out of Task scheduler, services, and task manager, yet it still come back. Dropping the game into alt tab for about 20 seconds disables it, then after about 5 minutes, it's back again.

    The only way to stop the behavior is to uninstall the software, which now takes the GD drivers with it.

    I'm fed up with AMD right now. Their integrated driver/bloatware/adware/malware has pissed me of to a point I'm ready to purchase an nVidea card and never look at AMD bullshit again.

    Is this just me?
     
    DWD1961, Dec 31, 2019 at 4:52 PM
    DWD1961, Dec 31, 2019 at 4:52 PM
    #1
  2. Jan 1, 2020 at 6:12 PM #2
    Jandor

    Jandor Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    362
    Joined:
    Dec 30, 2018
    Weird. No problem for me. IS it AMD driver from AMD website ??? It may be something you caught on some tool not from AMD.
     
    Jandor, Jan 1, 2020 at 6:12 PM
    Jandor, Jan 1, 2020 at 6:12 PM
    #2
    DWD1961 likes this.
  3. Jan 1, 2020 at 6:18 PM #3
    viivo

    viivo [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,409
    Joined:
    Sep 7, 2005
    Are you running Afterburner or any other monitoring/OSD software?

    My biggest issue with the new Radeon Software is it will not save any global display settings.
     
    viivo, Jan 1, 2020 at 6:18 PM
    viivo, Jan 1, 2020 at 6:18 PM
    #3
    DWD1961 likes this.
  4. Jan 1, 2020 at 7:22 PM #4
    DWD1961

    DWD1961 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    185
    Joined:
    Nov 30, 2019
    Hey thanks for responding. I rolled back the Adrenaline software/drivers to 11/18 and the problem is gone. That new package they released is pure shit. I'm not running any other software that would cause these problems, and when I remove the new Adrenaline crap, the problem is solved.

    AMD should call the new Adrenaline Software "WOO WOO-SHIT SHOW--BOOTS AND PANTS AND BOOTS AND PANTS--CAN'T TURN ME OFF!" Fits the style they are going too.

    I'm wondering if you two have the latest Adrenaline/driver release from 12/18? If not, you really should install it and see it. Ads in driver software? Seriously? What a joke.
     
    DWD1961, Jan 1, 2020 at 7:22 PM
    DWD1961, Jan 1, 2020 at 7:22 PM
    #4
  5. Jan 1, 2020 at 7:33 PM #5
    pendragon1

    pendragon1 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    14,926
    Joined:
    Oct 7, 2000
    turn this crap off:

    upload_2020-1-1_17-33-24.png
     
    pendragon1, Jan 1, 2020 at 7:33 PM
    pendragon1, Jan 1, 2020 at 7:33 PM
    #5