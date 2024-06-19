AMD Confirms DATA BREACH

erek





AMD is breached
"Intelbroker, a BreachForums moderator, has become notorious in data thievery circles after distributing information said to have been stolen during high-profile intrusions of big-name targets. Last month Europol admitted someone had broken into one of its user groups and exfiltrated files. In April, Home Depot confirmed a third-party slip-up led to staff data being leaked, and that same month the Pentagon said one of its partners had also been hit. Intelbroker put data obtained in all three incidents up for grabs on the dark web.
Of course, there's a big difference between claiming to have high-level information to sell and actually possessing it. And anyone interested in chip design would be out of their mind to look at the purportedly stolen AMD blueprints, so it's really not much use for engineers, though for phishers, fraudsters, unscrupulous investors, and others, it's perhaps valuable.
The clock is ticking for Intelbroker. Police around the world are gunning for BreachForums again and those who use it. With so many high-profile digital burglaries, the scumbag will have a target on their back - particularly since they also claim to have handled data stolen from the US Army Missile Command, and the Green Machine isn't known for forgiving and forgetting. ®"
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2024/06/18/amd_intelbroker_breachforums/
