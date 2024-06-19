AMD Confirms DATA BREACH

AMD is breached

"Intelbroker, a BreachForums moderator, has become notorious in data thievery circles after distributing information said to have been stolen during high-profile intrusions of big-name targets. Last month Europol admitted someone had broken into one of its user groups and exfiltrated files. In April, Home Depot confirmed a third-party slip-up led to staff data being leaked, and that same month the Pentagon said one of its partners had also been hit. Intelbroker put data obtained in all three incidents up for grabs on the dark web.

Of course, there's a big difference between claiming to have high-level information to sell and actually possessing it. And anyone interested in chip design would be out of their mind to look at the purportedly stolen AMD blueprints, so it's really not much use for engineers, though for phishers, fraudsters, unscrupulous investors, and others, it's perhaps valuable.

The clock is ticking for Intelbroker. Police around the world are gunning for BreachForums again and those who use it. With so many high-profile digital burglaries, the scumbag will have a target on their back - particularly since they also claim to have handled data stolen from the US Army Missile Command, and the Green Machine isn't known for forgiving and forgetting. ®"

Source: https://www.theregister.com/2024/06/18/amd_intelbroker_breachforums/
 
AMD Is Investigating Claims That Company Data Was Stolen In Hack (hackread.com)2

Posted by BeauHD on Tuesday June 18, 2024 @09:25PM from the another-day-another-breach dept.
AMD said on Tuesday it was looking into claims that company data was stolen in a hack by a cybercriminal organization called "Intelbroker". "The alleged intrusion, which took place in June 2024, reportedly resulted in the theft of a significant amount of sensitive information, spanning across various categories," reports Hackread. From the report:In a recent post on Breach Forums, IntelBroker detailed the extent of the compromised data. The hacker claims to have accessed information related to the following records: ROMs, Firmware, Source code, Property files, Employee databases, Customer databases, Financial information, Future AMD product plans, and Technical specification sheets. The hacker is selling the data exclusively for XMR (Monero) cryptocurrency, accepting a middleman for transactions. He advises interested buyers to message him with their offers.

The reputation of IntelBroker in the cybersecurity community is one of significant concern, given the scale and sensitivity of the targeted entities in previous hacks. The hacker's past exploits include breaches of: Europol, Tech in Asia, Space-Eyes, Home Depot, Facebook Marketplace, U.S. contractor Acuity Inc., Staffing giant Robert Half, Los Angeles International Airport, and Alleged breaches of HSBC and Barclays Bank. Although the hacker's origins and affiliates are unknown, according to the United States government, IntelBroker is alleged to be the perpetrator behind one of the T-Mobile data breaches.
 
NattyKathy said:
Firmware and Source Code, you say? Illicit RDNA3 BIOS modding toolz a possibility now?
(Something similar to this is how we got the ability to arbitrarily flash NV boards w/o sig checks)

I remember WAY back with NVIDIA bios mods I actually hosted a site with all the different bioses I had collected
 
Considering how spread among OEM and the release date of taht list of product a lot of stuff outside the code could be a lot of nothing. (but maybe the article did choose the screenshot of about to be released product that a lot of people already know about that do not matter to be respectful), like it say non of the listed products or any part of the sample show information on a product that has not yet been released.... Could it be someone that bluff to have achieved to hack them, using stuff that are in the wild (in the Dell company of the world)

AMD did not confirm the breach at all either according to the article.

It is really bizarelly wrttien, they say: AMD has already confirmed the breach, they put a statement that say the opposite

We are aware of a cybercriminal organisation claimed to be in possession of stolen AMD data..
AMD

This is clearly saying, AMD does not know if any actual breach occurred (or if they do, does not want to say it), just they know someone claim to have.
 
Yeah, the fact that nothing is coming out about anything interesting or revolutionary is evidence tgwt AMD is spent in the leadership department
 
Decko87 said:
Oh no, people will know about our 15 percent IPC increases for the next 3 generations!
If true, I can imagine being more bothered by the customer and employed info leaking and the legal implication.

If they also stole and try to sell stuff from the US Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) like they claim, they better have a good way to cover their tracks....


KazeoHin said:
Yeah, the fact that nothing is coming out about anything interesting or revolutionary is evidence tgwt AMD is spent in the leadership department
The people buying this, I am not sure who if we talk about interested in the tech stuff (just looking at it would be a nightmare for legit designer, now if they ever release something close they are open to be sued but certainly if they do they would not tell).

Would it be people that want to hack the security of system using those tech, they too I imagine would not tell.
Tech Journalist would not buy this.
Simply reddit curious people would not pay the money and risk getting their hands on this.
 
LukeTbk said:
If true, I can imagine being more bothered by the customer and employed info leaking and the legal implication.

If they also stole and try to sell stuff from the US Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) like they claim, they better have a good way to cover their tracks....
Yeah. Like being on the CIA's shitlist, which is probably not good for your long-term health
LukeTbk said:
The people buying this,
I can think of several governments that can't wait to fork over the money. Probably Bitcoin. That much Bitcoin being bought and sold will probably affect the spot price.
 
philb2 said:
I can think of several governments that can't wait to fork over the money. Probably Bitcoin. That much Bitcoin being bought and sold will probably affect the spot price.
I would not imagine that it is that good amount of money you can charge for something like this (and what do you do with it outside selling it....), legit buyer do not exist to start with and you do not necessarily have Cartel billionaire, dictator (or their rich friend) like for illegal art collections, if someone Russia, Iran, China agency and others with very legitimate reason because they are under sanctions to buy high-end tech stuff legally buy this, it would not be the kind of money that move the 1,300 billions bitcoin market.

And bitcoin transaction being public.... maybe not the best idea
 
Shoganai said:
Are large companies just not investing in cyber security anymore? This seems to be rampant.
I did work for a company that got hit.

At one point I was in meetings that devolved into literal shouting matches trying to get approval to kill something with a known vulnerability.

Spoiler: got ransomed about 2 years later. Yes, the device in question was the entry.
 
LukeTbk said:
If true, I can imagine being more bothered by the customer and employed info leaking and the legal implication.

If they also stole and try to sell stuff from the US Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) like they claim, they better have a good way to cover their tracks....




The people buying this, I am not sure who if we talk about interested in the tech stuff (just looking at it would be a nightmare for legit designer, now if they ever release something close they are open to be sued but certainly if they do they would not tell).

Would it be people that want to hack the security of system using those tech, they too I imagine would not tell.
Tech Journalist would not buy this.
Simply reddit curious people would not pay the money and risk getting their hands on this.
i was being sarcastic, I'm just getting thoroughly whelmed by new Zen releases.
 
