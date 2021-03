fightingfi said: https://wccftech.com/amd-brings-smart-access-memory-resizable-bar-to-ryzen-3000-desktop-cpus/



Ok so where is it and how i do turn it on? Im running a 3700x with rtx 2070 i thought this wasnt possible with the 2070 rtx. Is it cpu now or gpu based? Ok so where is it and how i do turn it on? Im running a 3700x with rtx 2070 i thought this wasnt possible with the 2070 rtx. Is it cpu now or gpu based? Click to expand...

Resizable BAR is a PCI (express) extension/optional standard included in the PCI-E 3.0 spec that nobody cared to implement until last year. To use it, you need system firmware support, and card firmware support, and maybe OS/driver support, too. If your card doesn't do it, no sense in upgrading your bios to get access to it.