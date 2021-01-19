AMD B550 BIOS quick question / AGESA 1.2.0.0 safe for Zen 2?

So a while back I remember reading about when the 5000 series of boards came out if you wanted to use them on certain motherboard you would have to update the BIOS however there was no turning back for the older series cpus or something. So I have no idea what BIOS I can safely upgrade my BIOS to? Did that whole thing never happen or is there only certain AGESA BIOS I can use for my Zen 2 3800X and MSI B500 Gaming Plus? I know AGESA 1.2.0.0 is around the corner so I would likely wait until that time to upgrade if safe. 1.1.9.0 is currently the newest listed on the site.