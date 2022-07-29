AMD APU's with Discrete GPU's?

Looking at upgrading my R5 1600's, thinking about getting some R7 5700G's. They are like $20 cheaper than the 5800X's, and only 100mhz slower clocks.

I kinda like the idea of having APU's on these systems, because 5 years from now one of them might end up in my garage or workshop PC, sans GPU.



Is there any functional use for the APU when you also have a discrete GPU? streaming, or really anything at all that the silicon can do? Or am I just saving $20 and then letting the bonus silicon sit and wait?



Any other reason I should stay away from the APU's for this use case?