AMD and NVIDIA

mary9861

mary9861

n00b
Joined
Nov 17, 2020
Messages
2
Hi guys,
So, my motherboard has 2 PCI slot and I want to use 2 graphic cards.
Is it possible to use AMD and NVIDIA at the same time?
Is there going to be software problems?
Are there going to be preferred settings or I can use them both at the same time?
 
