AMD and NVIDIA get into mid-range GPU Price War

AMD Announced the RX5600 XT for $279 at CES, a card with the same number of shaders as the RX 5700, but lower clocks and a 192-bit bus. It's due to be released this Tuesday, the 21st. Nvidia fired back yesterday with an official price cut on he RTX 2060 6GB to $300: https://www.anandtech.com/show/15412/nvidia-cuts-price-of-geforce-rtx-2060-to-299 Now AMD is returning fire, officially upping the specs of the cards prior to launch: https://www.techpowerup.com/263059/...-rx-5600-xt-in-response-to-rtx-2060-price-cut Looks like the existing RX 5700 has become less relevant overnight, and they haven't even released this new card yet!