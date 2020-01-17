AMD and NVIDIA get into mid-range GPU Price War

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by defaultluser, Jan 17, 2020

  Jan 17, 2020 at 1:35 PM
    defaultluser

    defaultluser [H]ardForum Junkie

    AMD Announced the RX5600 XT for $279 at CES, a card with the same number of shaders as the RX 5700, but lower clocks and a 192-bit bus. It's due to be released this Tuesday, the 21st.

    Nvidia fired back yesterday with an official price cut on he RTX 2060 6GB to $300:

    https://www.anandtech.com/show/15412/nvidia-cuts-price-of-geforce-rtx-2060-to-299

    Now AMD is returning fire, officially upping the specs of the cards prior to launch:

    https://www.techpowerup.com/263059/...-rx-5600-xt-in-response-to-rtx-2060-price-cut

    Looks like the existing RX 5700 has become less relevant overnight, and they haven't even released this new card yet!
     
  Jan 17, 2020 at 1:47 PM
    N4CR

    N4CR [H]ardness Supreme

    Unexpected, this is.

    Great for GPU buyers though, this is the competition many hoped for.
     
