AMD 7900XTX High idle power/VR performance preview driver fix

ATTENTION: This is a preview driver
Haven't tried it yet but will soon. Results posted on reddit vary but VR results are mostly positive while high idle power tends to be mixed results.
Preview driver link.
- Certain virtual reality games or applications may encounter suboptimal performance or occasional stuttering on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Application crash or driver timeout may be observed during playback of AV1 video content using DaVinci Resolve™ Studio.
- Improvements to high idle power when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
