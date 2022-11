So, from now on, all AMD cards will have two temperature sensors: one for the GPU and the other one for the VRM's. Indeed, there are situations where the GPU itself isn't too hot because it's handling light to mild load, but when it happens for a long time, the VRM's may get pretty hot and there's the risk of them just frying out. I've seen it in previous generation. So, there will be two fan curves: one for the VRM's and another one for the GPU.



What you guys think?