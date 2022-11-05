AMD 7700X + 32G GSkill 5600 + Asus B650 Prime = 💩

Hey guys,I'm being tortured by what I thought would be a nice upgrade for my girlfriend. I'm in the nightmare hellscape of debugging, so any help/advice is appreciated.AMD 7700XASUS Prime B650 A AX32GB Gskill DDR5 5600Sapphire Radeon RX 6650 XTInwin (?) 2TB NVME SSDSeasonic 650W and a Lian-li something-or-otherI did thisfor B650, so everything came from Microcenter, which came from newegg...and the things an obnoxious lemon.- First install, the thing wont run at its EXPO (AMD's XMP) profile, so it ran at DDR5 4200 I believe- apps start crashing regularly, start seeing errors in OCCT memory stress test- start swapping sticks around, eventually the thing wont boot- update the bios to a beta published on ASUS page, I believe its v805.- things seem better,- eventually they deteriorate, am able to produce more errors in OCCT- start testing one stick at a time; with the second stick the thing wont POST- return the ram, get new ram from microcenter (thanks guys!)- things are stable for a while, passes several 4-hr+ runs of OCCT... but also start deteriorating- re-install windows, OCCT memory test crashes after 8 or so minutes.and thats where I am. At this point I'm maybe 50% confident the board is bad. I've never had a bad CPU before but i'm willing to believe that could be the problem. Similarly, the way that the computer works for a while and gradually becomes less stable imples some kind of problem flow im not familiar with. The fact that these problems wont stay still makes me think that maybe its tempature related or theres some heuristic or driver thats fucking with me.At this point I am no longer in the country and my poor girlfriend has to deal with this garbage. I've told her to throw it into microcenter and I figure I'll pay them to replace the board and put in a new one. I havent done this yet, if you guys have any suggestions I'd really like to hear them.Regards,-Geoff