AMD 3950+ Issue

Hello everyone, I am having a small issue with my 3950 and looking for some input. I originally had the CPU with a Crosshair Vii. Worked fine and I had it overclocked to 4.35ghz without an issue. I simply adjusted the clock rate and left the voltage on auto. If I recall, temps never went above 70-72c under load. I have a Corsair H115 Pro as the cpu cooler. I picked up a Gigabyte x570 Aorus in order to get the second nvme. I am having some very high temps under load, around 97c. I redid the thermal paste just to confirm no issue there. To OC this motherboard requires more adjustments. From my research online, this is what I have changed

Clock to 43.5

Vcore- from 1.42 to 1.45 doest make much difference on the temps

Vcore Soc 1.25v

CPU Vdd18 2.0v

CPU Vddp +.2v

PM_CLDo12 1.25V

PM_1VSOC 1.2V

PM_1V8 1.84V





Can anyone recomend or have some better settings. Basically I was at a stable 4.35ghz so hopefully i can get there again