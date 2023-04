AMD 2nm Zen 6 “Morpheus” & 3nm Zen 5 “Nirvana” Core Architectures For Future EPYC CPUs Leak Out

Enhanced performance and efficiency

Nice, Zen 6 and Zen 5 leaks"Rumored performance estimates show that Zen 5 will bring a big improvement over Zen 4 on servers in the form of EPYC Turin which we mentioned a few hours ago here . Meanwhile, the successor to the EPYC Turin family (Zen 5) is expected to be codenamed EPYC Venice and most likely going to use the Zen 6 (2nm) core architecture.AMD has so far confirmed that the new Zen 5 architecture will launch in 2024. The Zen 5 CPUs will come in three flavors (Zen 5 / Zen 5 V-Cache / Zen 5C) and the chip itself is designed from the ground up with a completely brand new microarchitecture that focuses on delivering enhanced performance and efficiency, a re-pipelined front-end, and wide issue along with Integrated AI and machine learning optimization. Some of the key features of Zen 5 CPUs include:Source: https://wccftech.com/amd-2nm-zen-6-...-architectures-for-future-epyc-cpus-leak-out/