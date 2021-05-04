AMD 280X black screen issue

You guys are a lot smarter then me so i thought maybe id see if you guys have any thoughts. I decided to upgrade my W7000 to a XFX 280X. During boot up it kept black screening on me, i thought i had it solved when i learned the HDMI 1.4a port does not support 1440p at 144hz. However, today its doing it again. Event logs show:



Faulting application name: Radeonsoftware.exe, version: 10.1.2.1862, time stamp: 0x6075cb03

Faulting module name: Radeonsoftware.exe, version: 10.1.2.1862, time stamp: 0x6075cb03

Exception code: 0xc0000005

Fault offset: 0x00000000003d7c92

Faulting process id: 0x2ee0

Faulting application start time: 0x01d740fb2ba90b45

Faulting application path: C:\Program Files\AMD\CNext\CNext\Radeonsoftware.exe

Faulting module path: C:\Program Files\AMD\CNext\CNext\Radeonsoftware.exe

Report Id: 6579152c-e00c-4def-94c8-5d8bd01eddf1

Faulting package full name:

Faulting package-relative application ID:



When i installed the card I ran the AMD clean up utility then installed the latest driver for a 280x. Card runs 75c under load, i was quite disappointed with its performance. More or less seems the same as the W7000 on overwatch but it looks a lot better in the case. I ordered a mini display port to display port cable -- hopefully its just an issue with its HDMI port. When i get back home from lunch i am going to put it in my spare rig and see if problem continues there.