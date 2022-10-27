AMD 22.10.2 driver hell

Downloaded the optional 22.10.2 drivers for the 6900XT. This is on a TR system, MSI TRX40 Pro WiFi motherboard with a 3960x. Installing over a fully working 22.8.2 drivers.
  • Normal option for installation -> within 20sec or so black screen and computer reboots
    • Did this a few times with same results
    • Tried clean install option in drivers -> same
  • Tried to reinstall 22.8.2, same result
  • Tried to install 22.5.1 AMD recommended driver with same result
  • Tried clean install of 22.5.1, it installed but at the very end it gave an error saying Windows reverted the driver which gave a link to disable Windows 11 device updates which I did
  • Tried again and the computer crashed and Windows 11 blue screen upon startup and could not do the auto fix (I knew what that was about)
  • Reset CMOS, booted into windows and ran MSConfig for safe boot
What finally worked for installing 22.10.2
  • DDU AMD drivers, disconnected internet, shutdown
  • Reset CMOS again even before trying to start back up, ran my normal profile for my bios
  • booted into Windows
  • Installed the 22.10.2 drivers, this time it had no issue installing and is working
Three separate motherboards, B550, X570S and TRX40 systems I've had driver installation issues with the same 6900XT. Once past that stage it is rather stable and pretty good. Not sure if the XFX 6900XT is the culprit for this. It only has been the last 6 months of drivers that have been giving me installation issues.
 
