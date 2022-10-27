AMD 22.10.2 driver hell

Downloaded the optional 22.10.2 drivers for the 6900XT. This is on a TR system, MSI TRX40 Pro WiFi motherboard with a 3960x. Installing over a fully working 22.8.2 drivers.
- Normal option for installation -> within 20sec or so black screen and computer reboots
- Did this a few times with same results
- Tried clean install option in drivers -> same
- Tried to reinstall 22.8.2, same result
- Tried to install 22.5.1 AMD recommended driver with same result
- Tried clean install of 22.5.1, it installed but at the very end it gave an error saying Windows reverted the driver which gave a link to disable Windows 11 device updates which I did
- Tried again and the computer crashed and Windows 11 blue screen upon startup and could not do the auto fix (I knew what that was about)
- Reset CMOS, booted into windows and ran MSConfig for safe boot
- DDU AMD drivers, disconnected internet, shutdown
- Reset CMOS again even before trying to start back up, ran my normal profile for my bios
- booted into Windows
- Installed the 22.10.2 drivers, this time it had no issue installing and is working