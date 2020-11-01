AmazonBasics 400VA UPS OK for basic computer usage?

rpeters83 said:



I ask because I thought not all UPS work with computers due to "sine wave", or something about how it delivers power? I don't entirely know, but wanted to confirm. Thanks. Would this model, https://smile.amazon.com/AmazonBasics-Standby-UPS-800VA-Outlets/dp/B073Q48Z95 , be fine for giving me at least a few minutes for a regular PC and single monitor? I don't need special features or a long length of time - just something to get through brown/blackouts. I'm working at home so I'll be there to turn it off.Also, would the Amazon brand be better or worse than the APC model? https://smile.amazon.com/APC-Battery-Protector-Back-UPS-BE425M/dp/B01HDC236Q I ask because I thought not all UPS work with computers due to "sine wave", or something about how it delivers power? I don't entirely know, but wanted to confirm. Thanks. Click to expand...

You can't use a UPS with lower output than what the PC will draw from it. The 400VA unit outputs 255 watts. You'll be OK at idle, but unless it's a relatively low end machine it's going to cause the UPS to shutdown under load. It won't be graceful about it either.