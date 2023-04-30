[Amazon Prime Gaming] [GOG] Wolfenstein: The New Order and The Beast Inside (Free for 3 and 17 days, respectively)

Lateralus
More [H]uman than Human
Hello, boys and girls. Seems we forgot to make the Amazon Prime free games thread for April:
https://gaming.amazon.com/home
Anyway, I just happened to check this morning and both Wolfenstein: The New Order and The Beast Inside are free on GOG for a limited time.
3 days left for TNO and 17 days left for Beast. Get `em while they're not.
