Amazon price and return

applegrcoug
Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2021
- Messages
- 817
Does anyone know how amazon does things when the price of something changes right after you bought it?
I bought a Mova robot vacuum last week and it was $1400. I saw today the exact same one from amazon is $1100. I could just box it up, return it and re-buy it, and I'm tempted to do so for 300 freakin bucks.
I bought a Mova robot vacuum last week and it was $1400. I saw today the exact same one from amazon is $1100. I could just box it up, return it and re-buy it, and I'm tempted to do so for 300 freakin bucks.