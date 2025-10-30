  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Amazon price and return

A

applegrcoug

Gawd
Joined
Aug 28, 2021
Messages
817
Does anyone know how amazon does things when the price of something changes right after you bought it?

I bought a Mova robot vacuum last week and it was $1400. I saw today the exact same one from amazon is $1100. I could just box it up, return it and re-buy it, and I'm tempted to do so for 300 freakin bucks.
 
Talk with customer support, but yeah, other than that, a return and re-buy is your only sure bet.
 
This happened to me, I live chatted Amazon and they first told me they couldn't do anything. I pushed a little and was able to get the item difference credited (it was like $200 on an elliptical type thing). If they won't budge yea I would 100% order another one and return the one you got.
 
