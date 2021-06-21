Amazon Fire HD Tablets - experiences

I'm curious what people's experiences have been with these tablets. There have been many times when I've been looking for a cheap tablet, for myself or others, and these seem like decent quality for the price. There are just some things that I'm not sure about. A few years ago I might not have even considered an Amazon tablet but I've had really good results using Firesticks on older TVs lately, which certainly has warmed me up a bit to their hardware.



I know that these use a customized version of Android that does NOT have access to the Google Play store, but instead only has access to the Amazon app store. How has this limited you in practice? My concern would be an inability to use apps such as Google Maps which would pretty much be a deal-breaker. My backup plan for any "app" that I couldn't find on the Amazon store would be to use the web browser and see if there is a web-based version of the app. But now I also see that Firefox was apparently removed from the Amazon app store a few months ago?!? So the only web browser option would be "Amazon Silk" which is Amazon's Chromium-based browser (which sounds to me like an attempt by Amazon to make sure they can control what you do on their tablet, even when you are browsing the web).



Also, has anyone actually used the "ad-supported" version of these tablets? How obnoxious are the ads and how much control do you have over when they are displayed? From the description, it sounds like they are mainly displayed on the lock-screen. Does that mean it prevents your screen from turning off so that it can show more ads (and thus killing battery life)? Are they visual-only ads or do the ads have audio?



Are the devices good quality in general?



I just can't help but get the feeling that the entire purpose of these tablets is simply to force people into the Amazon ecosystem, as well as display ads. It seems like Apps are limited from the Amazon store more for anti-competitive reasons rather than technical reasons. Am I wrong?