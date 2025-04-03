AM5 memory controller & memory speeds

Digital Viper-X-
Is it better to run the memory at 6400 with 1:2 divider on the memory controller, or 6000 with 1:1 ?
6000 1:1, as has been the case since the start.
exactly. Lower latency beats the small increase in transfer speed in this case.
There may be a few heavy productivity tasks that could benefit from a higher MT/s. So if you're in that particular group, you could test it and see for yourself and then decide which to do.
It’s all been done. Some googling will help. There are also online calculator tools to show you the differences. Latency beats speed in this case and actually in many cases. Why do you think ddr5 6000 cl30 1:1 is the still the sweet spot for performance with amd? There’s also some in depth YouTube videos explaining these relations.Any benchmarks?
You have to be at 8000 + for 1:2 to start showing small, consistant gains.
So better to be at 1:1 with a lower speed and timings.You have to be at 8000 + for 1:2 to start showing small, consistant gains.