AM5 memory controller & memory speeds

Digital Viper-X- said:
Is it better to run the memory at 6400 with 1:2 divider on the memory controller, or 6000 with 1:1 ?
6000 1:1, as has been the case since the start.

There may be a few heavy productivity tasks that could benefit from a higher MT/s. So if you're in that particular group, you could test it and see for yourself and then decide which to do.
 
arestavo said:
exactly. Lower latency beats the small increase in transfer speed in this case.
 
uOpt said:
Any benchmarks?
It’s all been done. Some googling will help. There are also online calculator tools to show you the differences. Latency beats speed in this case and actually in many cases. Why do you think ddr5 6000 cl30 1:1 is the still the sweet spot for performance with amd? There’s also some in depth YouTube videos explaining these relations.
 
Screenshot 2025-04-03 at 18.21.47.png
 
Here it is at 6400 36/48/48/104 Better all around.. which is weird, Something must be off with my timings when I manually set it at 6000.


I managed to get it stable at 3200 1:1 as well, so it's all good there. Just need to figure out if I need a better kit for ram or if this is good enough for an X3D chip.

1743870456668.png
 

