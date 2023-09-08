AM4 MB+CPU Combos

P

pvtgoose

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2004
Messages
188
$200
Asus Prime X570-Pro + AMD 5800X CPU + Cooler + Backplate (includes MB Box, MB is missing one of the M2 covers as I used an SSD with an integrated heatsink)

$100
Asus STRIX B450-F Gaming + AMD 3600 + 32GB DDR4 2666Mhz Ram (I am missing the backplate, was on water, never O/C, etc)

These were TV driving computers, because overkill is how we roll.

$50
HP Omen 30L AMD motherboard. Pretty standard AMD motherboard, retired it on upgrade. No CPU but includes OMEN Cooler

If requested, will include system pull 256GB SSD as well, Usually Samsung
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20230908_212104493.jpg
    PXL_20230908_212104493.jpg
    331.7 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230908_212057935.jpg
    PXL_20230908_212057935.jpg
    465.2 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230908_211009019.jpg
    PXL_20230908_211009019.jpg
    613.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
For those interested in the x570 pro bundle, if that image is the current state it's being sold, it isn't missing an M.2 heatsink. I have the same board, top slot doesn't come with one, buttom one does. Judging by the fact all these pictures seem to be taken around the same time (guessing), seems it's fully complete for those that are interested.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top