AM4 MB+CPU Combos

$200
Asus Prime X570-Pro + AMD 5800X CPU + Cooler + Backplate (includes MB Box, MB is missing one of the M2 covers as I used an SSD with an integrated heatsink)
$100
Asus STRIX B450-F Gaming + AMD 3600 + 32GB DDR4 2666Mhz Ram (I am missing the backplate, was on water, never O/C, etc)
These were TV driving computers, because overkill is how we roll.
$50
HP Omen 30L AMD motherboard. Pretty standard AMD motherboard, retired it on upgrade. No CPU but includes OMEN Cooler
If requested, will include system pull 256GB SSD as well, Usually Samsung
Asus Prime X570-Pro + AMD 5800X CPU + Cooler + Backplate (includes MB Box, MB is missing one of the M2 covers as I used an SSD with an integrated heatsink)
$100
Asus STRIX B450-F Gaming + AMD 3600 + 32GB DDR4 2666Mhz Ram (I am missing the backplate, was on water, never O/C, etc)
These were TV driving computers, because overkill is how we roll.
$50
HP Omen 30L AMD motherboard. Pretty standard AMD motherboard, retired it on upgrade. No CPU but includes OMEN Cooler
If requested, will include system pull 256GB SSD as well, Usually Samsung
Attachments
Last edited: