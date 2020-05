sladesurfer13 said: It seems like every itx motherboard Am4 sold out everywhere or at a premium price....the asus b40 on amazon is not available till july...any reason why the shortage?It cant be supply and demand since its been out for almost 4 years now Click to expand...

They've been in and out of stock, dunno why. I got my asrock board finally, had to wait a few weeks for it to come in stock. Well, could've got it sooner, but I was waiting for a better deal.I think there may be fewer being made in anticipation of b550, and also lots of hobbiests due to quarantines.