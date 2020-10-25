AM4 CPU for media server & 4K cameras?

I ordered a 3300X over 5 months ago and am giving up. I've got a B450 Tomahawk Max, 16GB 3600 ram, GT710 and 500GB 970 evo all unopened waiting for a cpu. I've currently got a i3-2105 that desperately needs to be replaced. I upgraded the case, psu and storage drives (4) 8tb Ironwolfs last year. I bought a copy of Blue Iris to use for the (3) 4K IP cams I bought and the current i3 can't handle it. So, AM4 cpu suggestions for file/media/NVR, other than the 3300X of course?



