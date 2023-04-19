Am I reading this right?

I am in the process of building a storage array, using a Supermicro 846 chassis. Now...I don't know if I ever really intend to fully fill this beast of a case, but it was free to me, so I'm utilizing it.I did some quick napkin math, and wanted to see if I am interpreting my numbers right. I ran these numbers with a 30% overhead over theoretical.Even if I ran all SAS3 drives, a PCIe 3.0 8x card has enough bandwidth (6200 MiB/s) to handle 25 SAS3 drives (240 MiB/s)...am I correct in that?In other words, a 24i HBA in a single PCIe slot or a 4i HBA with a 28i Expander (occupying a totaly of 2 slots) would completely cover this 24 bay case.