Am I about to get scammed?

I'm selling a GTX1080 on eBay and I found a buyer with over 17,000+ positive feedback reviews, with recent ones being posted in the past week. He promptly paid for my card, but the name and address on the invoice I sent him (what is registered with his account) is completely different from the ship to address, opposite coasts even. I've done my research on both names and they appear to be real people.



My first thought is that it was some sort of dropship service? has anyone else dealt with this? I messaged him to verify and he hasn't responded, likely won't. I was contemplating recording myself with a GoPro of packaging and delivering the card to the post office but I really shouldn't have to do that to avoid getting scammed on this scummy marketplace.



[H]ard thoughts anyone?