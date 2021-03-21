Am I about to get scammed?

I'm selling a GTX1080 on eBay and I found a buyer with over 17,000+ positive feedback reviews, with recent ones being posted in the past week. He promptly paid for my card, but the name and address on the invoice I sent him (what is registered with his account) is completely different from the ship to address, opposite coasts even. I've done my research on both names and they appear to be real people.

My first thought is that it was some sort of dropship service? has anyone else dealt with this? I messaged him to verify and he hasn't responded, likely won't. I was contemplating recording myself with a GoPro of packaging and delivering the card to the post office but I really shouldn't have to do that to avoid getting scammed on this scummy marketplace.

[H]ard thoughts anyone?
 
Ive encounterd reshipers (normally going overseas and often a scam) you can frequently google the address and find that out.

Only had one reshipper who wasn't try to scam me and mostly because I got that person to pay with crypto and I suddenly became willing to ship to any address provided.

I normally cancel and orders with a suspect address however I'm unsure if thats what you are dealing with
 
Ask him if he wants it shipped to the other address. If he says, yes then he is responsible.
I think selling a gtx 1080 must be the easiest thing to do these days. You have what everyone wants but cannot buy. Surely you can sell it to someone directly in your town easily that there is no need to ship.
 
cdabc123 said:
Ive encounterd reshipers (normally going overseas and often a scam) you can frequently google the address and find that out.

Only had one reshipper who wasn't try to scam me and mostly because I got that person to pay with crypto and I suddenly became willing to ship to any address provided.

I normally cancel and orders with a suspect address however I'm unsure if thats what you are dealing with
I ended up cancelling the order. If he had replied to me with a simple explanation I would have went through with it. Just seemed too sketch.
 
I done a few $1000+ transaction recently and had them ended up going to a re-shipper.

At the time I did some research and it is fairly safe overall. Ebay, Paypal, and your shipping preference protects you only to the re-shipper. From the re-shipper to the buyer, it is between them two (or supposedly so). I used FedEx with signature confirmation and took tons of pictures just in case.
 
DTN107 said:
I done a few $1000+ transaction recently and had them ended up going to a re-shipper.

At the time I did some research and it is fairly safe overall. Ebay, Paypal, and your shipping preference protects you only to the re-shipper. From the re-shipper to the buyer, it is between them two (or supposedly so). I used FedEx with signature confirmation and took tons of pictures just in case.
No it's not safe. Most of the scams I have delt with involving reshipers normally ends in PayPal recalling the payment. Additionally the buyer can still claim damaged/not as described in addition to the normal ebay scams. These scams are especially common for high value gpus
 
The one and only time I ever got scammed was when I shipped an item I was selling to an address different than what was the verified PayPal address, and the buyer claimed they never received it. Took about 2 weeks of back and forth with PayPal but they agreed to cover the cost for both parties. Since then I only ship items to the same address as the billing address.
 
