Aluminum frame motherboard standoffs?

I'm looking for some help identifying/locating the motherboard attachments these type of aluminum frame "cases" use:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B8H2VLTY/
Looks like it might be a flat stock with 3 holes?
A screw into one end and the other end, a hex piece eludes me. Is it male on one end, female on the other like the typical brass varieties? What thread might they use?
I'm also interested in other ideas for attaching a motherboard to these aluminum sticks. I could do zip ties I suppose
Edit: I know I linked an atx version. The photos were more crisp than the mitx version I looked at.
