Alternatives to DFS for Server Duplication

G

GreenLED

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
111
I have, what I stupidly thought, was a simple problem. I will (soon) have two 6-bay Windows servers.

I want to duplicate Server A to Server B efficiently and without implementing DFS. Why? Neither of the servers are on a domain and I don't want to upgrade them to a domain controller. I want to simply regularly (on a schedule with logs) duplicate non-OS files to Server B. I have looked at a couple of solutions.

1). DFS: Problem. From what I have read, duplication dos NOT occur unless you upgrade the unit to a domain controller.

2). Robocopy: Seems like a reasonable solution. However, The file sync process needs to handle ALL manner of file sizes and shapes.

3). Whatever my fellow technicians come up with.

Any thoughts?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top