Alternatives to DFS for Server Duplication

I have, what I stupidly thought, was a simple problem. I will (soon) have two 6-bay Windows servers.



I want to duplicate Server A to Server B efficiently and without implementing DFS. Why? Neither of the servers are on a domain and I don't want to upgrade them to a domain controller. I want to simply regularly (on a schedule with logs) duplicate non-OS files to Server B. I have looked at a couple of solutions.



1). DFS: Problem. From what I have read, duplication dos NOT occur unless you upgrade the unit to a domain controller.



2). Robocopy: Seems like a reasonable solution. However, The file sync process needs to handle ALL manner of file sizes and shapes.



3). Whatever my fellow technicians come up with.



Any thoughts?