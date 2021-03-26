Alternative cooling for XMG A707

Hi all,
I bought a XMG A707 Notebook and realized that the fan is terrible loud. After some research in the web i've read that this is normal for this model. My question is if there is a possibility to exchange the fan there and if yes - what fan i can use?
Thx
