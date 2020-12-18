Alphacool releases 4 new blocks for RTX 3000.

Smoked Brisket
I am on the fence with these blocks. I like acrylic, but this is A LOT of acrylic. I would like to see some metal to break it up a bit. What do you all think? Here is the link: https://www.techpowerup.com/276112/...-new-water-blocks-for-rtx-3070-3080-3090-gpus
When is the RX 6000 series going to get some love? I know I am in the minority but water block variety weighs heavy in my gpu choice.
