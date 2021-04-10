Alphacool drops some new radiators and some new coolant, or is it?

I am very into water cooling, and love promoting it any way I can. At first glance this seems like good news. Alphacool is releasing new rads! When is the last time we have seen innovation in radiators? Looking at the short article on TPU it does not appear that we have some new world beating rad, just a thicker version of an old design. Now these rads do represent the trend away from SFF water cooling that I think is real, but why would anyone buy them? Given the efficiency of slim rads and expanded fan options, these rads would be seriously niched IMO. Alphacool also announced some new fluid that is eco-friendly and more "slippery" than other fluids, allowing bleeding to happen faster. Maybe that is true, but is that the problem water cooling enthusiasts are trying to solve? I am certain that these products are of good quality, I was excited to see new rads on the market, I dont get who would buy these without world beating test numbers, so I ask my brothers...are you excited by these products? Here is the link: