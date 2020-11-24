erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,920
"Enter the world of the Apple M1X processor. Designed for high-end laptops and the most demanding workloads, the new processor aims to create a new performance level. Featuring a 12-core CPU with eight big and four small cores, the M1X processor is going to deliver much better performance than M1. The graphics and memory configuration are currently unknown, so we have to wait and see how it will look like. The M1X is set to arrive sometime in Q1 of 2021, according to the source of the leak, so be patient and remember to take this information with a grain of salt."
https://www.techpowerup.com/275102/alleged-apple-m1x-processor-specifications-surface
