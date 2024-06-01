Heatware: kyang357
All pulled and tested with 30 min furmark.
all sold
$80 each
(2) EVGA GTX 1070 SC
all sold on hws
$30 each, $130 all 5
(5) MSI GTX 970
3 blower
2 open-air (1 is missing a dvi screw)
- Prices include shipping contiguous USA
- Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
- Message your Paypal email for an invoice
Last edited: