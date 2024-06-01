all sold

K

kyang357

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 18, 2006
Messages
2,197
Heatware: kyang357
  • Prices include shipping contiguous USA
  • Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
  • Message your Paypal email for an invoice


All pulled and tested with 30 min furmark.


$80 each
(2) EVGA GTX 1070 SC


$30 each, $130 all 5
(5) MSI GTX 970
3 blower
2 open-air (1 is missing a dvi screw)
 

