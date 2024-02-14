LFaWolf
*** All Sold ***
Items for Sale:
Quantity of 2, EVGA RTX 3060 Ti FTW3 ULTRA GAMING with remaining warranty (see pictures)
https://www.evga.com/products/specs/gpu.aspx?pn=a90a6301-d51f-4e0a-98f0-e618b7888fc1
Price: $250 shipped each.
Images:
View: https://imgur.com/mAjCnUK
View: https://imgur.com/JN9ic4U
View: https://imgur.com/uLwC8DF
View: https://imgur.com/heRTwN6
View: https://imgur.com/XpwYJu3
View: https://imgur.com/7ESVjYN
*** SOLD ***
MSI GTX 1660 SUPER
https://www.msi.com/Graphics-Card/GeForce-GTX-1660-SUPER-GAMING-X
Price: $100 shipped.
Images:
View: https://imgur.com/hrT3Zuq
View: https://imgur.com/bmF63QP
Shipping: Most likely USPS Priority Mail but possibly UPS Ground
Method of Payment: Paypal F&F, Venmo, Zelle, Local Cash (Local is 94539)
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
I am upgrading 2 machines and have a 3080 ti for one of them but need another GPU. Since I haven't had an AMD GPU for a while, I am going to get a 7800 xt.
For Trade: My preference is to sell them and get a 7800 xt. But if you want to trade, I would consider AMD 6800 and up, or Nvidia 4070 and up, with cash from either party depends on what to trade and the GPU.
Last edited: