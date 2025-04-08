all sold for now.

Dreamerbydesign
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2008
- Messages
- 6,944
Heatware: 118 | 0 | 0 references available if needed. 2FA enabled. I’ve bought and sold plenty here including lately.
Terms:
Intel Serpent Canyon NUC 12th Gen Enthusiast. You won’t find a mini pc anywhere near as powerful as this for this price. I am just clearing off the tech shelf. Barebones no os, no ssd no ram. 12700h / arc A770m 16GB vram gpu. Windows 11 was activated on it.
Intel link more info
More info
Terms:
- Price includes shipping and insurance
- US48 only, no Hawaii or Alaska
- No trades, working on clearing out my extra stuff
- Fee less or buyer covers fees.
Intel Serpent Canyon NUC 12th Gen Enthusiast. You won’t find a mini pc anywhere near as powerful as this for this price. I am just clearing off the tech shelf. Barebones no os, no ssd no ram. 12700h / arc A770m 16GB vram gpu. Windows 11 was activated on it.
Intel link more info
More info
Last edited: