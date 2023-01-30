All my Photo editing and viewing apps except Capture One only open Tiff preview file

Hey everyone I need to work with a Tiff file and for some reason all the apps on my computer with the exception of one only open the very low resolution Tiff preview file when I click the large Tiff file. I have googled this topic and not seeing this specific issue discussed. I am assuming that it's either a window setting or a setting in the apps to only display the preview. That doesn't seem to make sense to me because some of these apps are used for photo editing. I'm not using photoshop or light room and don't have those















Is anybody here experienced with working with Tiff files for either editing or viewing who can help me set the default behavior to view the full image?