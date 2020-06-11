He says:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Monitors/comments/bd0oyt/all_ips_monitors_causing_eye_strain_tn_not/I am 100% sure IPS technology somehow negatively affecting my eyes. I can't sit in front of IPS panel any longer than 30 mins. My eye start burning and tearing. I had 3 IPS monitors, which are returned to a shop due to the same eye strain. They were perfectly calibrated with ideal color temperature and NO PWM. Been to optometrist and my eyes are perfect. Before IPS monitors, I had low quality TN panel with a strong blue tint on my older laptop, I was able to sit in front of it 24/7 without any discomfort. Now, after I returned 3 IPS monitors, I bought external TN monitor for my new laptop. And I feel such a GREAT RELIEF on my eyes , as I can easily work for 8 hours without any problems. As i said, all monitors I had , didn't use PWM. It doesn't matter is it glossy or matte coating. If it's IPS i have eye strain regardless of surface type. Refresh rate doesn't matter too , on my TN , I am working with 60hz refresh rate, but when gaming - switching to 144hz. I have done a lot of tests with different monitors and I am very certain, that it's partcularly something '' wrong'' with IPS technology. Maybe some tech guys here, have any theory why IPS could be worse than TN on the eyes ? As a graphic designer it's not the best solution to work on the TN monitor all the time, sometimes i need to switch to my new laptop and then i get the eye strain... and I would appreciate any solution, Thanks you.
I had the same issue long ago when I tried to switch from my old TN Samsung to an IPS HP z24x. I was really excited about the quality of the display but after spending 30 minutes with this monitor my eyes were red and dry. I tried tuning the settings as much as I could since I like to have the levels of brightness, contrast and color temperature to something comfortable but it didn't help. I thought that maybe I need to get used it and so I kept using it for 2 weeks. This didn't help either so I ended up returning the monitor and bought a cheap Samsung with TN panel. No problem at all even if I use it all day long.
Note: I have an easy form of astigmatism so I wear glasses with all kind of filters applied. Without glasses my eyes would get tired on any artificial light screen but with the IPS this was happening with the glasses on, so I don't know why I had this issue with the IPS.
Also one of my friends recently got some high end ROGs with all kind of eye care technologies and even though they seem a lot better than HP z24x, they still feel less comfortable than my old trusty Samsung with TN panel.
One more response to share:Late to the party but same here, just returned LG IPS monitor. Couldn't look at it for longer than few minuts, my eyes started to hurt an I got headache, spend 2 days calibrating but without any improvement. I think it's something to do with IPS backlight/contrast/glow rather than blue light or refresh rate. Anyway going to order cheaper TN or VA panel.
I had eye strain on IPS as well. I decided it was due to lack of contrast. Felt like I had less issue when I went VA.
