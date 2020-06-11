"All IPS monitors causing eye strain. TN not."

I am 100% sure IPS technology somehow negatively affecting my eyes. I can't sit in front of IPS panel any longer than 30 mins. My eye start burning and tearing. I had 3 IPS monitors, which are returned to a shop due to the same eye strain. They were perfectly calibrated with ideal color temperature and NO PWM. Been to optometrist and my eyes are perfect. Before IPS monitors, I had low quality TN panel with a strong blue tint on my older laptop, I was able to sit in front of it 24/7 without any discomfort. Now, after I returned 3 IPS monitors, I bought external TN monitor for my new laptop. And I feel such a GREAT RELIEF on my eyes , as I can easily work for 8 hours without any problems. As i said, all monitors I had , didn't use PWM. It doesn't matter is it glossy or matte coating. If it's IPS i have eye strain regardless of surface type. Refresh rate doesn't matter too , on my TN , I am working with 60hz refresh rate, but when gaming - switching to 144hz. I have done a lot of tests with different monitors and I am very certain, that it's partcularly something '' wrong'' with IPS technology. Maybe some tech guys here, have any theory why IPS could be worse than TN on the eyes ? As a graphic designer it's not the best solution to work on the TN monitor all the time, sometimes i need to switch to my new laptop and then i get the eye strain... and I would appreciate any solution, Thanks you.