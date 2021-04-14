Alienware M15 R4 laptop with 3070..2 monitors is a strain or enable one?

I have a 32 inch lcd and I also have my laptop screen. My laptop is an alienware m15 r4 laptop. What I wanted to know is I want to game on my external 32 inch lcd that is connected. Should I close the lid on my laptop to have only the monitor as the main display? Will having the laptop screen on with the external monitor suck up horsepower when playing games?



I guess I am thinking to not enable the laptop screen when gaming on a external monitor to save horsepower to power the ext monitor.



Or is that not how laptops and video cards work?