Alienware M15 R4 laptop with 3070..2 monitors is a strain or enable one?

J

jarablue

Gawd
Joined
May 31, 2003
Messages
950
I have a 32 inch lcd and I also have my laptop screen. My laptop is an alienware m15 r4 laptop. What I wanted to know is I want to game on my external 32 inch lcd that is connected. Should I close the lid on my laptop to have only the monitor as the main display? Will having the laptop screen on with the external monitor suck up horsepower when playing games?

I guess I am thinking to not enable the laptop screen when gaming on a external monitor to save horsepower to power the ext monitor.

Or is that not how laptops and video cards work?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
26,372
jarablue said:
I have a 32 inch lcd and I also have my laptop screen. My laptop is an alienware m15 r4 laptop. What I wanted to know is I want to game on my external 32 inch lcd that is connected. Should I close the lid on my laptop to have only the monitor as the main display? Will having the laptop screen on with the external monitor suck up horsepower when playing games?

I guess I am thinking to not enable the laptop screen when gaming on a external monitor to save horsepower to power the ext monitor.

Or is that not how laptops and video cards work?
Click to expand...
it will work, there will be a bit of a performance hit depending on what youre doin but you might not even notice it. it you have it, try it.
its how gpus work.
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
19,947
Just make sure when you game you use Full Screen mode, not fullscreen borderless or anything, that is what will give you a performance hit
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top