Alienware FPS drops when connecting chargers

Hello



I have an Alienware Area 51m and when I'm playing with both chargers connected the FPS drops to low.



Usually drops from 200 fps to 30 fps



When I leave only one charger connected the FPS is good around 180 fps to 200 fps.



l check in the BIOS and when the two chargers are connected it shows 420w.



One charger is 180w and the other is 240w.



The games works fine if only one charger is plugged in.



I noticed that when both chargers are connected the GPU goes to 100% during games so maybe it's a hardware issue possibly on the motherboard or GPU?



What is happening, is it a configuration?



How can I solve ?