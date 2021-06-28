Alienware AW5520QF Optimal Settings

Armenius said: With HDR the screen is supposed to be able to hit 400 nits in a 3% window, or 130 nits full screen. In SDR at 100 brightness it will only hit 90 nits on a full white screen and averages around 110 nits. At 70 brightness and assuming a linear curve I'd say you've been running the screen at 70-75 nits. How bright are we actually talking, here? Have you just been used to how dim this screen is or has gotten over time? Click to expand...

Yea, I feel the last statement you made is what I'm thinking - I've become used to the dimness that once the pixel refresh was done, everything looks bright to me. I hope that is the case and that there isn't anything 'wrong' with the panel (?). I also did a "Panel Refresh" last night when going to bed - that takes about an hour to finish and the monitor started fine this morning - though it still looks 'bright' to me.Also, do you have any recommendation on what 'Preset' I should use? I believe it was in Standard mode all this time and I toggled between the different modes and 'Cool' looks really good (softer on the eyes) but I'm wondering if other owners of this panel have a preferred mode that is optimal?Last but not least, does this panel have PiP or PBP mode? From what I've seen online, it does not but just want to make sure.