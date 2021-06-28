Alienware AW5520QF Optimal Settings

I've had my Alienware AW5520QF monitor since Oct. 2019 and it's an absolute beast - OLED, 120Hz, 4K, G-Sync 55".
I did a 'pixel refresh' (setting in the menu on the screen) the other day and now the image looks quite bright - I'm not sure if the settings need to be adjusted? I also didn't know this monitor has something called "Smart HDR" - I enabled it to 'Reference' mode which apparently uses the OLED panel's color gamut. I tried turning it off but it didn't affect the brightness/contrast of the display - it still shows a much brighter image than before (prior to the pixel refresh).
My brightness and contrast are set to 70 and Sharpness is at 50.
What are the optimal settings for this monitor and why is the image all of a sudden much brighter now (is that a good/bad thing)?
