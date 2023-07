Depends on what you like. I have the AW3821DW and it is great for an LCD, but man are OLEDs nice for gaming. I have a S95B TV, same panel tech as the AW3423DWF and it is stunning. If I did nothing but game, I'd probably get a AW3423DWF. The reasons I've kept my 38, for now are:



1) Bigger. I really like the additional screen real estate, as well as the 2.4:1 aspect ratio. The additional vertical in particular is nice for Nuendo.



2) Worry about burn in. I mostly use my monitor for desktop work, I don't game on it much (I game on my TV mostly) and I worry that could lead to burn in with an OLED. Plenty of people have not had an issue with it, though.



3) Easier on the eyes for desktop usage. This is both because of better text rendering and lower contrast ratio. The odd pixel structure on the 34 means that cleartype doesn't make text as sharp. There are some solutions to that out there, and it isn't near as bad as some people act like, but the 38 has no problems since it is the normal RGB pattern Windows expects. Lower contrast ratio is actually something I find easier on the eyes for reading and looking at things over long periods.





Now if I didn't already have the 38 and was choosing which to buy? Man I dunno, probably I'd get the 34 but I'm not sure. If I could get OLED in the 38" 2.4:1 ratio I'd do it today. But as it is I'd have a hard time choosing, but probably get the OLED 34.