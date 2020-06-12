Alienware 13 R1 laptop for sale i7 5550u 16GB & 500GB 960m New Price

I have an Alienware laptop for sale.

Alienware 13 R1
i7-5500u
16GB Ram
Samsung 850 500GB SSD
Nvidia 960m 2GB
1920x1080 IPS screen
Windows 10 Home
Original OEM charger and cables
Amazon soft sleeve
Has lighting on the keyboard and back of the laptop screen

This is in very nice condition and when not used it's kept in the included laptop sleeve.

Only minor wear on the laptop, screen looks and performs great and battery is good as well.

One minor issue is the J key doesn't register sometimes, and then it works fine later. I'm guessing it's something in the key, but I wanted to mention that.

$455 plus actual shipping.

Heatware

20200612_144347-XL.jpg 20200612_144415-L.jpg
20200612_144439-L.jpg
20200612_144751-L.jpg

20200612_144455-L.jpg

20200612_144652-L.jpg

20200612_144639-L.jpg

20200612_145143-L.jpg

20200612_144536-L.jpg
 
