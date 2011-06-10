Alice: Madness Returns

U

uzor

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 17, 2004
Messages
7,658
Did a quick search and didn't see anything about this. I played, finished, and loved the original American McGee's Alice, and have been looking forward to this game for quite some time now. Any other fans of the original looking forward to this? Comes out on Tuesday. Me being a cheap bastard, I will probably wait a bit and try to find it on sale.

Long live the intelligent single player game!!

Some background materials:
http://www.ea.com/alice
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alice:_Madness_Returns
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uKj2cuHn4TM
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TSoufc76CU
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ktfuefsbRY

 
U

uzor

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 17, 2004
Messages
7,658
According to this: http://pc.ign.com/articles/116/1162974p1.html?RSSwhen2011-04-20_110300&RSSid=1162974 buying a console version of the game will get you a download code redeemable for a PS3/X360 version of the original. Not at GOG, and a quick search otherwise didn't return anything promising aside from the usual ebay/amazon marketplace/torrents. A shame that it doesn't sound like the code is redeemable for a PC version. Glad I still have mine.

::edit::
Another possible recourse her for PC: http://www.americanmcgee.com/tag/digital-download/ (Direct link to EA Digital Download info page: http://www.ea.com/alice/pc-download )

 
Last edited:
G

GregP24

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 21, 2004
Messages
1,860
I'm cautiously optimistic about this one. Being that the DNF and DS3 demo's were huge letdowns for me, I'm hoping this game is worthy of my $50 this month.
 
T

Thuleman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 13, 2004
Messages
5,833
The original Alice had some seriously scary/creepy scenes, looking forward to this one. Hopefully they will make it better yet.
 
L

limitedaccess

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 10, 2010
Messages
7,594
Was more interested in this then DNF actually, and the DNF demo didn't help DNF lol...

I've never actually played (at all, not even a few minutes) of the series, but I've always been interested in it due to art/visuals.
 
M

MunkyJoe

Weaksauce
Joined
Oct 7, 2009
Messages
90
Played the original when it came out and loved, even my wife (at the time girlfriend) loved the hell out of it! Actually, she was the one that bought it.

I still have the original CDs and case, just installed it a couple months ago because she wanted to show it to her sister. I heard original copies fetch $60+ on ebay, etc, but I never checked into it myself. Once I heard that the new game will include a copy of the original, I figured that would kill the market for the original copies.

Same here on waiting, OP. I'm a cheap bastard, always wait for sales =) Maybe Steam's summer or x-mas sale for 2012, haha.
 
Dion

Dion

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 2, 2004
Messages
3,769
uzor said:
According to this: http://pc.ign.com/articles/116/1162974p1.html?RSSwhen2011-04-20_110300&RSSid=1162974 buying a console version of the game will get you a download code redeemable for a PS3/X360 version of the original. Not at GOG, and a quick search otherwise didn't return anything promising aside from the usual ebay/amazon marketplace/torrents. A shame that it doesn't sound like the code is redeemable for a PC version. Glad I still have mine.

::edit::
Another possible recourse her for PC: http://www.americanmcgee.com/tag/digital-download/ (Direct link to EA Digital Download info page: http://www.ea.com/alice/pc-download )

Click to expand...

The game is already on PC? Why would there be a code for it.
 
U

uzor

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 17, 2004
Messages
7,658
Dion said:
The game is already on PC? Why would there be a code for it.
Click to expand...

Because it's rather difficult to find a legit copy of a 10 year old PC game. How would you recommend rampantandroid try out the original game othewise without stealing it?

 
R

rampantandroid

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 14, 2006
Messages
1,962
uzor said:
Because it's rather difficult to find a legit copy of a 10 year old PC game. How would you recommend rampantandroid try out the original game othewise without stealing it?

Click to expand...

Yeah, sounds pretty good I guess? :-p

If you pre-order Alice: Madness Returns as a digital download through the EA site, you will get the original American McGees Alice (remastered) as part of the Complete Collection.
Click to expand...

Sad GOG doesn't have it though. Playing Freelancer these days, and I'm so happy I keep all my game discs around...:)
 
X

xenios

Gawd
Joined
Aug 8, 2008
Messages
992
Looks pretty good and i remember the giantbomb quick look being quite positive.
 
M

Mr. Wolf

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 8, 2006
Messages
7,162
Man, I remember the original. I'll definitely put Madness Returns on my must play list.
 
S

spaceman

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 7, 2005
Messages
14,866
Original was an epic, amazing game that I still recall well. Very artistic. Hope this one is too. Will wait and see as this ain't BF3.
 
F

fornarmr

Gawd
Joined
Sep 5, 2007
Messages
552
I saw a review in a magazine for consoles and it got a 6/10. I think it was Playstation Magazine.
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
19,468
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
19,468
U

uzor

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 17, 2004
Messages
7,658
I would not trust any review from a console magazine. 13 year olds can not appreciate this game.

 
madFive

madFive

metal[H]ead
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
9,130
Sweet! I didn't know this game was even in dev. Loved the first one - haven't played it in ages though. For anyone who hasn't played one or the other of these, I always found it similar to Clive Barker's Undying, except more playfull and less horrific - same bizarre surrealist feel to several of the levels.

And just to see what the crazy new amazon-embed feature will do with this link, here's the original on amazon in case anyone wants to pay the highway-robery antique price for a hard copy. :D

[ame="http://www.amazon.com/American-McGees-Alice-Pc/dp/B00004UE0V/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1307736454&sr=8-1"]Amazon.com: American McGee&#39;s Alice: Video Games@@AMEPARAM@@http://ecx.images-amazon.com/images/I/511TYBCENJL.@@AMEPARAM@@511TYBCENJL[/ame]
 
P

Plague_Injected

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 6, 2008
Messages
6,621
Yeah you should read the Official Australian Playstation Magazine. Every screenshot has a caption including a gay joke, a penis joke or a boob joke.
 
S

skytripa

Gawd
Joined
Oct 31, 2007
Messages
745
I was packing this weekend and found my alice cd's. Sucks I thought I still had the box somewhere. It had awsome artwork :(
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
19,468
MorgothPl said:
http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2011-06-14-alice-madness-returns-review

And the link to review... after reading this, I'm not touching this game with ten foot pole. Seems another sequel that ruined the feelings from first game.
Click to expand...

I've gotten to the point where that's pretty much what I expect sight unseen and anything past that is a pleasant surprise. :(




http://www.gamerankings.com/pc/958267-alice-madness-returns/index.html

http://www.gamerankings.com/xbox360/958269-alice-madness-returns/index.html

http://www.gamerankings.com/ps3/958268-alice-madness-returns/index.html
 
S

-Sn1PeR-

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 26, 2002
Messages
2,950
PC download through Origin only?! I'm guessing EA wants this to fail on the PC. I really hope this isn't the new EA trend.
 
R

Ryoohki360

Gawd
Joined
Aug 23, 2010
Messages
605
I bought it on D2D... -10% Off.. it doesn't come with the remake tought. but i've played that a long time ago and frankly don't care.. ;)
 
Q

Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Joined
Sep 28, 2007
Messages
19,468
TheBlueChanell said:
I wouldn't play the game. This is gonna turn into the a TelCo exclusivity bullshit storm if we're not careful. Fucking ridiculous.
Click to expand...

You could by the physical version and bypass the whole thing, although looking long term I can see and share your concern.

It'd take a lot more than that for me to skip BF3!
 
