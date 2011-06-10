Did a quick search and didn't see anything about this. I played, finished, and loved the original American McGee's Alice, and have been looking forward to this game for quite some time now. Any other fans of the original looking forward to this? Comes out on Tuesday. Me being a cheap bastard, I will probably wait a bit and try to find it on sale.
Long live the intelligent single player game!!
Some background materials:
http://www.ea.com/alice
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alice:_Madness_Returns
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uKj2cuHn4TM
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TSoufc76CU
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ktfuefsbRY
